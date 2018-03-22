NCAA Tournament: When is the 2018 Final Four? Date, schedule, location, TV channel
The road to the Final Four has been nearly paved, with 16 teams vying for the four precious spots reserved in San Antonio
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
Making the Sweet 16 is a tremendous accomplishment, but none of the teams are going to be happy if they go home. They want to make it to the Final Four in San Antonio, where they'll get the chance to play for the national championship.
The 16 will soon be chopped down to eight, then to four, after this weekend's slate of Sweet 16 and Elite Eight action takes place at respective regional sites, beginning on Thursday.
That means the road to the Final Four -- which will take place in San Antonio, Texas, this season -- is nearly paved.
Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.
Final Four
- When: Saturday, March 31
- TV: TBS
- Time: Game 1 tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 tip: 8:49 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
National Championship
- When: Monday, April 2
- TV: TBS
- Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Your current bracket is almost surely busted. Print a new one here after all of the upsets...
-
Re-seeding Sweet 16: Kentucky not top 10
The bracket is a beautiful catastrophe -- so who comes after Villanova, Duke and Kansas?
-
Ranking each of the Sweet 16 games 1-8
The East sets up as the most compelling regional of the four
-
Louisville to meet with Chris Mack
Mack has turned Xavier into a perennial Big East power and could return to his wife's root...
-
Kansas State vs. Kentucky odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Kansas State-Kentucky Sweet 16 game 10,000...
-
Calipari, UK primed for a Final Four run
A Final Four trip would be further validation for what's John Calipari has done at Kentuck...