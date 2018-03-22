NCAA Tournament: When is the 2018 Final Four? Date, schedule, location, TV channel

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Making the Sweet 16 is a tremendous accomplishment, but none of the teams are going to be happy if they go home. They want to make it to the Final Four in San Antonio, where they'll get the chance to play for the national championship.

The 16 will soon be chopped down to eight, then to four, after this weekend's slate of Sweet 16 and Elite Eight action takes place at respective regional sites, beginning on Thursday.

That means the road to the Final Four -- which will take place in San Antonio, Texas, this season -- is nearly paved.

Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.

Final Four

When : Saturday, March 31

: Saturday, March 31 TV : TBS



: TBS Time : Game 1 tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 tip: 8:49 p.m. ET



: Game 1 tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 tip: 8:49 p.m. ET Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



National Championship