NCAA women's basketball: Watch No. 1 IUP vs. Slippery Rock on CBS Sports Digital
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's game featuring Division II's top contender
Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) has only ever played one game as the No. 1 team in the nation.
This weekend, they'll make it two by visiting a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference rival and looking not only to solidify their spot atop Division II women's basketball polls but inch closer to a school record win streak.
Ever since dropping an exhibition to the Ohio State Buckeyes in October, the Crimson Hawks have won 12 straight to remain the last undefeated team in the PSAC and one of seven undefeated Division II programs remaining in the nation, and they've absolutely dominated competition along the way. With a .475 team field-goal percentage and four different players averaging at least 25 points per game, including senior guards Lauren Wolosik (28.9) and Carolyn Appleby (27.7), IUP has outscored opposing teams by an average of 32.6 points per game.
Among the team's most notable blowouts: A 95-50 win over Alderson Broadus, a 73-46 win over Bloomsburg, a 100-44 win over Cheyney, an 87-52 win over Millersville and a 73-45 win over the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
With two more victories, the Crimson Hawks would tie an all-time record for consecutive wins -- a 16-game streak accomplished in 1999-2000. Their next opportunity to keep their current streak alive comes in enemy territory, however, as Slippery Rock hosts IUP on Saturday.
The Rock are just 6-7 on the season coming off a three-game losing streak, but they're also noted IUP rivals. They've been streaky throughout the year, reeling off four straight wins before their current slide, and boast above-.500 marks in both conference play and home games. Saturday, they'll have their chance to re-enter the PSAC picture -- and dethrone a conference heavyweight in the process.
How to watch No. 1 IUP vs. Slippery Rock
Date: Saturday, Jan. 12
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Morrow Field House (Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania)
Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Power rankings: Duke up to No. 2
After an array of upsets and notable outcomes, teams like Tennessee and Michigan State make...
-
Marquette's Howard drops 53 in OT win
Howard's been an underrated POY candidate, but his third game scoring 45-plus points should...
-
Houston falls from ranks of unbeaten
The Cougars nearly came from behind to stay undefeated but a late charge call ultimately doomed...
-
How to watch college hoops on CBSSN
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
-
Podcast: Talking about what Zion did
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss UNC's win at NC State
-
Court report: Sampson has UH undefeated
Matt Norlander's weekly peek around college hoops looks at the nation's last three unbeaten...