NCAA women's championship game: Twitter goes wild after Notre Dame wins title on last-second game-winner
The Notre Dame star hit two incredible game-winners in the span of just a few days
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale hit the game-winner to stun UConn in the Final Four of the Women's NCAA tournament, sending the Irish to the national championship game. And yet somehow, it wasn't even her biggest shot of the tourney.
That's because on Sunday night, Ogunbowale once again found ice water in her veins, drilling a game-winning three at the buzzer to secure the title for her school. The corner 3-pointer gave Notre Dame a thrilling 61-58 win, earning them their second women's national championship in school history.
Ogunbowale, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, has quickly become a rising star in the basketball world. Hitting two shots of a lifetime in one weekend will do that for an athlete.
And, as you'd imagine, Sunday's dramatic finish was met by a variety of emotional responses from basketball fans across the country.
That's about as thrilling a finish to a tournament as you'll ever see in sports, and Ogunbowale has cemented an undeniable, immortal legacy in Notre Dame sports history as a result. The bar has been set awfully high for the men's tournament finale on Monday night.
