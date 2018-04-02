NCAA women's championship game: Twitter goes wild after Notre Dame wins title on last-second game-winner

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale celebrates after her game-winner vs. Mississippi State. Aaron Doster / USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale hit the game-winner to stun UConn in the Final Four of the Women's NCAA tournament, sending the Irish to the national championship game. And yet somehow, it wasn't even her biggest shot of the tourney.

That's because on Sunday night, Ogunbowale once again found ice water in her veins, drilling a game-winning three at the buzzer to secure the title for her school. The corner 3-pointer gave Notre Dame a thrilling 61-58 win, earning them their second women's national championship in school history.

Ogunbowale, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, has quickly become a rising star in the basketball world. Hitting two shots of a lifetime in one weekend will do that for an athlete.

And, as you'd imagine, Sunday's dramatic finish was met by a variety of emotional responses from basketball fans across the country.

From my seat pic.twitter.com/7ngRPWabJS — Michelle Smith (@macsmith413) April 2, 2018

I'm such a fan of the announcer camera. Adam Amin, Kara Lawson, and Rebecca Lobo are national treasures. pic.twitter.com/9CDini9Qjz — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 2, 2018

Arike Ogunbowale can tell people she hit back-to-back Final Four buzzer beaters. That’s as clutch as it gets. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 2, 2018

That game winner was umbelievable. So was the egregious non call on State’s previous possession. That was a full on body check. Sometimes the players decide the game by fouling. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 2, 2018

Crazy! Well women’s basketball fans.... this has been a remarkable final four... couldn’t ask for a better one! Congrats Notre Dame! Mississippi St. this will sting. Keep your head up. — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) April 2, 2018

Muffet McGraw celebrates after cutting the net pic.twitter.com/paEq2D8OCY — Swish Appeal (@SwishAppeal) April 2, 2018

Thrilled for Notre Dame. Thrilled for Muffett. And how great is that for the women’s game?!?!



That’s one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history...men’s or women’s. — Michael Grady (@Grady) April 2, 2018

imagine hitting a game winner to send your team to the championship and it's not even the best shot you made that weekend lol arike became an honest to goodness legend these last three days — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 2, 2018

ogunbowale...



for the win...



GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD!



(i'm gonna hear that in my head for years) — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 2, 2018

That's about as thrilling a finish to a tournament as you'll ever see in sports, and Ogunbowale has cemented an undeniable, immortal legacy in Notre Dame sports history as a result. The bar has been set awfully high for the men's tournament finale on Monday night.