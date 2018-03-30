NCAA Women's Final Four: Watch Louisville vs. Mississippi State online

Louisville had a rough season on the men's side, but the women are doing just fine thanks for asking. The No. 1 seed is playing in the Final Four against fellow No. 1 Mississippi State. Mississippi State, of course, is coming off of a loss to South Carolina in the championship last year after one of the most dramatic wins in NCAA women's history.

Now, however, Mississippi State is a whole new club after storming onto the scene. The Lady Bulldogs are among the favorites now, and they want the opportunity to play Notre Dame or rematch UConn in the finals. It's not going to be an easy road to get there -- Louisville finished second behind Notre Dame in the ACC with a 36-2 record -- but Mississippi State has the talent to pull it off.

Whichever of these teams move on, they'll likely be the underdogs. However, for MSU that may be a welcome change this season, and a flashback. The Bulldogs may relish it. Louisville, meanwhile, would likely love the chance to play the team that beat it out for the conference -- but the best dynasty in women's basketball history would be a nice consolation prize.

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville