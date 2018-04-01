NCAA women's national championship game: Watch Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State
The Irish will take on 1 seed Mississippi State in the championship game
There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.
The women's Final Four was everything you want from a major college sporting event. Both games went to overtime periods and gave us drama at every turn, setting up a title game between Notre Dame and Mississippi State after both knocked out UConn and Louisville, respectively.
This will be the second consecutive season the Bulldogs' season will end in the national championship game, as they are one year removed from falling to South Carolina in the title game. But the core of the team that saw their season end on a sour note has a chance to write a storybook redemption story on Sunday against Notre Dame.
The Irish make an appearance after stunning the women's college basketball world on Friday, taking down No. 1 seed UConn in an overtime thriller that ended in a final second dagger, putting an end to UConn's bid to a perfect season by handing it its first loss.
No matter the outcome, we're guaranteed a winner on Sunday that hasn't won in more than a decade. Notre Dame last won it all in 2001, and Mississippi State has never cut down the nets and finished as the title winner.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State
- Date: Sunday, April 1
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
