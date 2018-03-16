NCAA Women's Tournament 2018: Ball gets stuck in net, officials wave off basket

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Only in 2018 can you watch a basketball go through a hoop and determine it was not a made basket.

That's what happened on Friday afternoon in the Women's NCAA Tournament when Tennessee's Mercedes Russell caught the ball in the post, drew contact and drilled a basket, only to see the net trap the ball before fully dropping.

After referees reviewed the play, they determined the basket would not be counted because it didn't go through the net and she would shoot two free throws rather than one, nixing an "and-one" opportunity.

Via Deadspin, the NCAA's own rule book in Rule 5, Art. 2a regarding scoring and what constitutes a made basket directly runs counter to what the referees determined was, somehow, not a basket.

Art. 2. A goal is made when: a. A live ball that is not a throw-in enters the basket from above and remains in or passes through the basket; or b. A free throw enters the basket from above and remains in or passes through the basket. [...] Art. 12. A try ends when the throw is successful, when it is certain the throw is unsuccessful, when the thrown ball touches the floor or when the ball becomes dead.

Russell went on to hit both free throws and Tennessee winded up not needing the basket anyway, as the No. 3 seed Volunteers crushed No. 14 seed Liberty 100-60.