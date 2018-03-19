NCAA Women's Tournament 2018: Printable bracket for March Madness
Here's your friendly reminder that Connecticut isn't the only No. 1 seed in the women's tourney
The NCAA Men's Tournament is taking a break while we await the Sweet 16, but you can still see March Madness action on Monday by tuning into the NCAA Women's Tournament. And if you're going to watch, why not print yourself out a fresh bracket to fill out all of your picks?
UConn showed us just how good they can be with a ridiculous 88-point win over St. Francis of Pennsylvania on Saturday. They'll likely have a little bit more trouble in the next round with No. 9 Quinnipiac, who beat No. 8 Miami on Saturday to advance. South Carolina is the defending champion, but undefeated UConn is once again the favorite to win the title.
So get your pen out and start filling in your printable NCAA Women's Tournament bracket by clicking here.
