NCAA Women's Tournament 2018: Printable March Madness bracket
Here's your friendly reminder that Connecticut isn't the only No. 1 seed in the women's tourney
You know there's more than one NCAA Tournament going on right now, don't you? The NCAA Women's Tournament is underway, and there have already been a few upsets.
UConn is among the schools slated for a Saturday debut in the 2018 tourney as a No. 1 seed, while fellow No. 1 Mississippi St., No. 2 Texas and No. 3 UCLA will all be in action later on. South Carolina is the defending champion, but undefeated UConn is once again the favorite to win the title.
So get your pen out and start filling in your printable NCAA Women's Tournament bracket by clicking here.
