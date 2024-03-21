Women's college basketball has seen explosive growth in the past year and now the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket begins first-round play on Friday. Caitlin Clark and Iowa are the No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Region, while South Carolina (Albany 1), Texas (Portland 4) and USC (Portland 3) are the other top seeds in the 2024 Women's March Madness bracket. Clark has rewritten the NCAA record book this year, but there are no guarantees that the Hawkeyes will go all the way, especially with dangerous teams like UCLA and LSU lurking in their region.

2024 NCAA Women's bracket teams to watch

One of the 2024 March Madness team to keep an eye on in the women's bracket: Caitlin Clark and the top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes in the Albany 2 region. The Hawkeyes don't know their first-round opponent yet since they'll take on the winner of Holy Cross and UT-Martin in the First Four. Regardless, they'll be heavy favorite in that matchup. The path won't be easy after that point. The second round could bring a dangerous matchup against West Virginia, a No. 8 seed that is ranked No. 21 in the NET rankings. Later, UCLA, a team that finished second in the Pac-12, looms. Also in the region, LSU, the team that knocked the Hawkeyes out last year in the final, should be a huge threat.

South Carolina is the team to watch in the Albany 1 Region. The Gamecocks have become one of the top powers in women's college basketball under coach Dawn Staley. They enter the NCAA Tournament 32-0, albeit not without some close calls. It took a buzzer-beater to knock off Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinals and then they beat LSU by seven in the final. One possible dangerous spot is a matchup against No. 4 seed Indiana in the Sweet 16 as the Hoosiers are ranked 16th in the NET. Otherwise, the path looks relatively clear for a potential regional final against Notre Dame, a team that has won eight straight, including five in a row against ranked teams.

The LSU Tigers will be another 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament team to watch in the Albany 2 Region. The 2023 champs haven't had a smooth path defending their title thus far. Star Angel Reese was benched at one point this season, but she still went on to lead the team with 19 points per game. With Iowa on the top line and other powers like UCLA, Kansas State in the region, many pundits say this is the toughest one in the bracket, making LSU's path to a repeat all the more difficult. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

