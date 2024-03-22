The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket has been revealed and the four No. 1 seeds are South Carolina, Iowa, Texas and USC. The Gamecocks and Hawkeyes were both Final Four teams a season ago, with LSU and Angel Reese eliminating both teams to win the national championship. Reese and the Tigers are back for Women's March Madness 2024 and are listed as a No. 3 seed in Albany Region 2, which could put them on a collision course with Iowa in the regional final of the Women's NCAA Tournament bracket 2024.

Which team should you have coming out of that quadrant of the bracket and how can you dominate your 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament picks? It's a star-studded event this season and with growing parity in the sport, you'll certainly want to add a few upsets to your 2024 Women's March Madness bracket picks. Before making any 2024 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket picks from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel turned his attention to women's college basketball after teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, they are an astounding 1,384-988 (+371.33 units) on women's college basketball picks.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when these proven experts can help you dominate your 2024 March Madness pools. Now, with the 2024 NCAA Women's bracket revealed, the experts have revealed their picks for every game. You can only see them all over at SportsLine.

2024 NCAA Women's bracket teams to watch

One of the 2024 March Madness team to keep an eye on in the women's bracket: Caitlin Clark and the top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes in the Albany 2 region. Clark has been the biggest story in all of college basketball this season, breaking the women's scoring record on Feb. 15 and then breaking Pistol Pete Maravich's Division I scoring record for men and women on March 3. Clark averaged 31.9 points, 8.9 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game and the national runner-ups from last year would love to send her off with a championship in 2024.

South Carolina is the team to watch in the Albany 1 Region. After decades of dominance by teams like Tennessee and UConn, Dawn Staley has turned the Gamecocks into the most dominant force in women's college basketball. South Carolina has made five Final Fours (including three in a row) and won two national championships in the last eight NCAA tournaments with Staley at the helm. The Gamecocks went undefeated during the regular season last season before losing in the Final Four to LSU and they'll enter March Madness with an unblemished record yet again in 2024.

The LSU Tigers will be another 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament team to watch in the Albany 2 Region. The Tigers are coming off a national championship squad where Reese absolutely dominated. The Maryland transfer averaged 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds per game and had a double-double in every NCAA tournament game. Reese saw her production drop off slightly (19.0 points and 13.1 rebound per game) but she's still capable of going on a run, with LSU nearly knocking off South Carolina twice this season. The Tigers will likely have to go through Iowa in the regional final to get back to the Final Four. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NCAA Women's bracket predictions

How far will those major programs go? And which Cinderella teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket? With the experts' track record of crushing their women's basketball picks, you'll want to see which stunners they are calling for this year before locking in any women's NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2024? And which March Madness underdogs will shock women's college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the proven experts who are up nearly 400 units on their women's college basketball picks.