NCAA Women's Tournament: UConn scores record 94 first half points in first-round win

The UConn Huskies put their own spin on March Madness on Saturday, scoring a record-breaking 94 points in the first half of their first round NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game against No. 16 seed St. Francis (Pa.).

It is 14 points more than the previous record set by Long Beach State, which was set 31 years ago.

UConn took a comfortable 94-31 lead into halftime, but not before shattering four NCAA records. Not only did the Huskies break the record for most points in a half, they also scored the most in a single quarter -- 55 in the first quarter -- which broke an NCAA Tournament record and an NCAA record.

It may go without saying, but UConn had no trouble closing the game out. The Huskies defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 140-52 and easily advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they await the winner of Miami and Quinnipiac on Monday.