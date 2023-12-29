Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Denver 8-5, Neb.-Omaha 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Neb.-Omaha will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena.

The point spread may have favored Neb.-Omaha last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 66-53 to the Mustangs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Neb.-Omaha has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Neb.-Omaha were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Denver has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 21 points or more this season. They took their game at home last Wednesday with ease, bagging a 90-57 win over the Eagles. That 33 points margin sets a new team best for Denver this season.

The Mavericks bumped their record down to 6-7 with that defeat, which was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.6 points per game. As for the Pioneers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season.

Neb.-Omaha came up short against Denver when the teams last played back in February, falling 72-61. Will Neb.-Omaha have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Denver is a slight 1-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Denver.