Halftime Report
After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Neb.-Omaha looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 30-29 lead against Denver.
If Neb.-Omaha keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-10 in no time. On the other hand, Denver will have to make due with a 7-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Denver Pioneers @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks
Current Records: Denver 7-15, Neb.-Omaha 13-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, Neb.-Omaha is heading back home. They and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 260 points over their last three matches.
Neb.-Omaha is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering South Dakota just ended the team's nine-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 91-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Coyotes. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (84), the Mavericks still had to take the loss.
Denver fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They pulled ahead with a 69-68 photo finish over Kansas City on Thursday.
Neb.-Omaha's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-10. As for Denver, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-15.
Looking forward, Neb.-Omaha is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.
Neb.-Omaha strolled past Denver in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 80-62. Does Neb.-Omaha have another victory up their sleeve, or will Denver turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Neb.-Omaha is a big 10.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 13-point favorite.
The over/under is 145.5 points.
Series History
Neb.-Omaha has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.
- Jan 15, 2025 - Neb.-Omaha 80 vs. Denver 62
- Mar 11, 2024 - Denver 66 vs. Neb.-Omaha 63
- Jan 27, 2024 - Neb.-Omaha 91 vs. Denver 72
- Dec 29, 2023 - Denver 95 vs. Neb.-Omaha 80
- Feb 25, 2023 - Denver 72 vs. Neb.-Omaha 61
- Dec 19, 2022 - Neb.-Omaha 83 vs. Denver 66
- Feb 17, 2022 - Neb.-Omaha 72 vs. Denver 69
- Jan 22, 2022 - Denver 94 vs. Neb.-Omaha 63
- Feb 27, 2021 - Neb.-Omaha 80 vs. Denver 76
- Feb 26, 2021 - Neb.-Omaha 80 vs. Denver 76