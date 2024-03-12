Halftime Report

The last time Neb.-Omaha and Denver met, the game was decided by 19 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Neb.-Omaha leads 34-32 over Denver.

If Neb.-Omaha keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-17 in no time. On the other hand, Denver will have to make due with a 16-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Denver 15-16, Neb.-Omaha 14-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the Denver Pioneers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in a Summit League postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Neb.-Omaha had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They skirted by the Fighting Hawks 73-72 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Frankie Fidler with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory was just what Neb.-Omaha needed coming off of a 88-61 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Fidler, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight. Another player making a difference was Nick Davis, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted by the Roos 61-60 on Saturday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Isaiah Addo-Ankrah with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory was just what Denver needed coming off of a 83-58 loss in their prior contest.

The Mavericks' victory bumped their record up to 15-17. As for the Pioneers, the victory got them back to even at 16-16.

Neb.-Omaha is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Neb.-Omaha took their win against Denver when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 91-72. Will Neb.-Omaha repeat their success, or does Denver have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a slight 1-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156 points.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.