Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Oral Roberts 11-15, Neb.-Omaha 13-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Neb.-Omaha is 1-9 against the Golden Eagles since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Neb.-Omaha fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Jackrabbits on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 85-77 to the Jackrabbits.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 78-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Hawks. Oral Roberts didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Mavericks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-15 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 11-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Neb.-Omaha haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Neb.-Omaha came up short against the Golden Eagles when the teams last played back in January, falling 74-67. Will Neb.-Omaha have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a 3.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155 points.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.