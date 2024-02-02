Halftime Report

Neb.-Omaha needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Neb.-Omaha is up 33-31 over the Tommies.

Neb.-Omaha came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: St. Thomas 14-8, Neb.-Omaha 11-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Neb.-Omaha will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the St. Thomas Tommies will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena. St. Thomas took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Neb.-Omaha, who comes in off a win.

Neb.-Omaha can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 91-72 margin over the Pioneers. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.2% better than the opposition, as Neb.-Omaha's was.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. Thomas last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-64 to the Fighting Hawks.

St. Thomas struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Mavericks' victory bumped their record up to 11-12. As for the Tommies, their loss dropped their record down to 14-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Neb.-Omaha haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Neb.-Omaha came up short against the Tommies when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 89-83. Can Neb.-Omaha avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Thomas is a slight 2-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

St. Thomas has won all of the games they've played against Neb.-Omaha in the last 3 years.