Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: UMKC 7-12, Neb.-Omaha 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMKC has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. The UMKC Roos and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baxter Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

While it was all tied up 34-34 at halftime, UMKC was not quite North Dakota's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Roos took a 82-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Hawks. UMKC didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Neb.-Omaha and Southern Dak. St. on Thursday hardly resembled the 63-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Mavericks fell just short of the Jackrabbits by a score of 90-87. Neb.-Omaha has not had much luck with Southern Dak. St. recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

The Roos have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season. As for the Mavericks, their loss dropped their record down to 10-10.

UMKC came up short against Neb.-Omaha when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 73-61. Can UMKC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMKC has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Neb.-Omaha.