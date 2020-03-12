Nebraska basketball team allowed to leave arena as Fred Hoiberg briefly hospitalized with illness

Nebraska's entire basketball team went under quarantine in the locker room and its coach, Fred Hoiberg, was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after showing signs of illness during Nebraska's eventual 89-64 loss to Indiana. The team was subsequently released and Hoiberg was diagnosed with influenza A, according to a statement from the program.

Hoiberg was seen sweating and coughing throughout the game and in apparent discomfort. As the camera panned to him on one particular occasion, he was seen wiping his face with his hand. Earlier in the game he was seen holding his head in his hands. Nebraska announced he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation where he was diagnosed with the flu.

Jesus, Fred Hoiberg looks awful. This is scary. pic.twitter.com/mhyzDEaW7W — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) March 12, 2020

The Omaha World-Herald reported the team was being quarantined and that security officials at Bankers Life Fieldhouse blocked off a hallway for a "sick coach." At approximately 10:45 p.m. local time, they were given the go-ahead to load the bus and leave the locker room.

Assistant coach Doc Sadler coached the remainder of the game in Hoiberg's absence.

Hoiberg has also had heart problems in his past. In 2005, at 32, he was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm. He subsequently had an open-heart procedure that ended his NBA career, and has since had more procedures -- including a valve replacement.

"Basketball was my heart and my passion," he said in 2016 of his hear history past. "Talk about a kick in the gut. I was basically just playing on the court with a ticking time bomb."

Nebraska's first season under Hoiberg came to an end with its loss to the Hoosiers on Wednesday, with the team finishing 7-25 overall and 2-18 -- last place -- in the Big Ten.