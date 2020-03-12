Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg reportedly taken to hospital after leaving mid-game with illness
Hoiberg was reportedly not feeling well before the game and ultimately left early with illness
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left Wednesday night's Big Ten Tournament first round game against Indiana with an illness in the second half of the IU's eventual 89-64 win. He did not return to the bench.
Hoiberg was seen sweating and coughing throughout the game and in apparent discomfort. As the camera panned to him on one particular occasion, he was seen wiping his face with his hand. Earlier in the game he was seen holding his head in his hands. According to Stadium, he was taken to the hospital after leaving early.
Hoiberg's early exit comes on a day in which the NBA suspended its season and major conferences across the country banned spectators from postseason tournaments in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 -- the coronavirus strain deemed by the World Health Organization on Wednesday as a pandemic.
Hoiberg also has heart problems in his past. In 2005, at 32, he was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm. He subsequently had an open-heart procedure that ended his NBA career, and has procedures since -- including a valve replacement.
"Basketball was my heart and my passion," he said in 2016 of his hear history past. "Talk about a kick in the gut. I was basically just playing on the court with a ticking time bomb."
Nebraska's first season under Hoiberg came to an end with its loss to the Hoosiers on Wednesday, with the team finishing 7-25 overall and 2-18 -- last place -- in the Big Ten.
