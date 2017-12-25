Nebraska coach Miles dresses as Santa to gift walk-on Borchardt with scholarship
Santa was extra good to Tanner Borchardt this year
In the spirit of the holiday season, Nebraska coach Tim Miles dressed as Santa this week and dug into his bag of treats to deliver a nice surprise after his Cornhuskers downed Delaware State on Friday night.
Miles, who had a custom-made cookie ready for walk-on Tanner Borchardt, also had a special gift of a scholarship enclosed for the junior from Nebraska. As you might imagine, Huskers players went wild with excitement.
"It got a little crazy," Borchardt said in reflection of the moment. "Got a shower full of teammates for a minute. What a blessing."
Borchardt walked-on to the team as a freshman during the 2015 season, and has logged 47 minutes in nine games in the early going this season.
-
LeBron post recognize OU's Trae Young
James posted a pic with Young from a camp dating back to the OU star's high school days
-
Top 25: Kentucky, UNC drop out of top 10
A major week of shake-ups and upsets paved the way for a remodeled top 10
-
Sunday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
UK and Miami have combined for zero top-35 KenPom wins
-
Southern California loses 5-star pledge
Cherry is the second player to de-commit from USC in the 2018 class
-
Only 3 unbeatens left after Miami loses
Villanova, TCU and Arizona State are the last three teams in the nation without a loss
-
UCLA exposes Kentucky's many flaws
By upsetting the Wildcats, the Bruins exposed many of UK's flaws
Add a Comment