Nebraska coach Miles dresses as Santa to gift walk-on Borchardt with scholarship

Santa was extra good to Tanner Borchardt this year

In the spirit of the holiday season, Nebraska coach Tim Miles dressed as Santa this week and dug into his bag of treats to deliver a nice surprise after his Cornhuskers downed Delaware State on Friday night.

Miles, who had a custom-made cookie ready for walk-on Tanner Borchardt, also had a special gift of a scholarship enclosed for the junior from Nebraska. As you might imagine, Huskers players went wild with excitement.

"It got a little crazy," Borchardt said in reflection of the moment. "Got a shower full of teammates for a minute. What a blessing."

Borchardt walked-on to the team as a freshman during the 2015 season, and has logged 47 minutes in nine games in the early going this season.

