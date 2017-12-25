Nebraska coach Miles dresses as Santa to gift walk-on Borchardt with scholarship

In the spirit of the holiday season, Nebraska coach Tim Miles dressed as Santa this week and dug into his bag of treats to deliver a nice surprise after his Cornhuskers downed Delaware State on Friday night.

Miles, who had a custom-made cookie ready for walk-on Tanner Borchardt, also had a special gift of a scholarship enclosed for the junior from Nebraska. As you might imagine, Huskers players went wild with excitement.

Santa Miles had one last gift to deliver last night.



CONGRATS @Borchardt_4050!#GBR pic.twitter.com/uP71ufqSX2 — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) December 23, 2017

"It got a little crazy," Borchardt said in reflection of the moment. "Got a shower full of teammates for a minute. What a blessing."

Borchardt walked-on to the team as a freshman during the 2015 season, and has logged 47 minutes in nine games in the early going this season.