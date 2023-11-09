Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-1, Nebraska 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers will head out on the road to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Florida A&M might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up six turnovers on Tuesday.

Florida A&M had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Bluejays, falling 105-54. Florida A&M was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-27.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Florida A&M failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 54 points. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Creighton scored 105.

Meanwhile, Nebraska was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 84-52 victory over the Lions at home. With Nebraska ahead 51-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Nebraska's win on Monday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Josiah Allick, who earned 11 points along with 8 rebounds. Sam Hoiberg was another key contributor, earning 15 points.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Bluejays' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Rattlers' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Florida A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 15-12 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.