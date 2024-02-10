Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Michigan 8-15, Nebraska 16-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Michigan in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Wednesday, the Wolverines didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Badgers, but they still walked away with a 72-68 victory.

Michigan's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tarris Reed Jr. led the charge by scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Reed Jr. is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

Nebraska has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 80-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats on Wednesday. Nebraska found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 13 to 3 on offense.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brice Williams, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. He didn't help Nebraska's cause all that much against the Fighting Illini on Sunday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Wolverines' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-15. As for the Cornhuskers, they dropped their record down to 16-8 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Michigan's way against the Cornhuskers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the Wolverines made off with a 93-72 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 9.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.