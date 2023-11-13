Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Rider 1-1, Nebraska 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Rider Broncs will head out on the road to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Rider might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Friday.

Rider was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday and that exactly how things played out. They were completely outmatched by the Golden Eagles on the road and fell 95-65. Rider found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by T.J. Weeks Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nebraska entered their game on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 81-54 victory over the Rattlers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Nebraska.

Nebraska's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rienk Mast led the charge by dropping a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brice Williams, who earned 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Broncs' defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 14.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

