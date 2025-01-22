Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: USC 11-7, Nebraska 12-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the USC Trojans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Trojans were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, USC lost to Wisconsin at home by a decisive 84-69 margin.

USC's loss came about despite a quality game from Saint Thomas, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Rashaun Agee, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Nebraska's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of Maryland by a score of 69-66. That's two games in a row now that the Cornhuskers have lost by exactly three points.

Despite their loss, Nebraska saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brice Williams, who had 14 points plus three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Andrew Morgan was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

USC's defeat dropped their record down to 11-7. As for Nebraska, their loss dropped their record down to 12-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. USC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Nebraska is a solid 6-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

