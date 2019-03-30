Nebraska hires former Chicago Bulls, Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg to lead Cornhuskers' program

Nebraska is hiring former Chicago Bulls and Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg as its next men's basketball coach, a source confirmed to CBS Sports. Hoiberg will succeed Tim Miles, who was fired this week after seven seasons at the helm of the program.

Hoiberg and Nebraska were reportedly in negotiations in recent days and reached agreement officially on Saturday.

Hoiberg was one of the more high-profile coaching candidates at the college level because of what he accomplished in his short stint at Iowa State. In five seasons spanning from 2010-2015, he led the Cyclones -- his alma mater -- to four NCAA Tournament appearances and one Sweet 16 appearance.

Hoiberg then leapt from Iowa State to become the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, where he lasted just over three seasons. With the Bulls, he accumulated a 115-155 overall record. He was fired in December after the team started the season 5-19.

It was believed that Hoiberg still had interest in coaching in the NBA after his ousting but was also open to returning to college. While a fit with Nebraska might seem odd on its face, he is a midwest guy having been born in Lincoln, Nebraska. After his college playing career ended at Iowa State in the mid 90s, he played 10 seasons in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

At Nebraska, Hoiberg inherits a win-hungry program that has only made one NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998. Only once this decade -- 2017-18 -- has the team won 20 or more games.