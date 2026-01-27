The seventh-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to move closer to Big Ten Conference supremacy when they take on the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines in a key clash on Tuesday night. Nebraska is coming off a 76-57 win at Minnesota on Saturday, while Michigan downed Ohio State 74-62 on Friday. The Cornhuskers (20-0, 9-0 Big Ten), who hold a one-game lead over Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois, are 5-0 on the road this season. The Wolverines (18-1, 8-1 Big Ten), who have won four in a row since losing 91-88 to Wisconsin on Jan. 10, are 9-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 23-5, including a 12-1 edge in games played in Ann Arbor. Michigan is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Nebraska vs. Michigan odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Nebraska picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nebraska vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Nebraska vs. Michigan over/under: 154.5 points Nebraska vs. Michigan money line: Nebraska +480, Michigan -690

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (154.5 points). The Over has hit in four of the last six meetings between the teams. Nebraska is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games, while Michigan is 3-7 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Cornhuskers to have five players register 11 points or more, including Pryce Sandfort's projected 17 points. The Wolverines, meanwhile, are projected to have five players score 9.9 or more points, led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who is projected to score 14.9 points. The model projects a combined total of 156 points as the Over clears in well over 50% of simulations.

