Who's Playing

Ball State @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: Ball State 1-1; Nebraska Omaha 1-2

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will stay at home another game and welcome the Ball State Cardinals at 8:37 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a victory while Ball State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Nebraska Omaha beat the Idaho Vandals 79-72 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Cardinals and the Indiana State Sycamores this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Ball State falling 83-71. Despite the loss, Ball State had strong showings from Jarron Coleman, who shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 29 points, and Payton Sparks, who had 18 points along with six rebounds.

Nebraska Omaha is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Mavericks are now 1-2 while Ball State sits at 1-1. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Nebraska Omaha has allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. But Ball State ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 44.20% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:37 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:37 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a 4-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ball State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.