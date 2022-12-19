Who's Playing

Denver @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: Denver 9-3; Nebraska Omaha 4-8

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit clash at 8:05 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Baxter Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Pioneers winning the first 94-63 at home and Nebraska Omaha taking the second 72-69.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Denver and the Colorado Christian Cougars last week was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with an 85-74 victory at home.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last Tuesday was the absolute smackdown Nebraska Omaha laid on the Midland Lutheran Warriors.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest Monday. If their 7-3 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Pioneers are now 9-3 while the Mavericks sit at 4-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver ranks second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 53.20% on the season. Less enviably, Nebraska Omaha has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Odds

The Pioneers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nebraska Omaha have won ten out of their last 15 games against Denver.