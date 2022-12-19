Who's Playing
Denver @ Nebraska Omaha
Current Records: Denver 9-3; Nebraska Omaha 4-8
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit clash at 8:05 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Baxter Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Pioneers winning the first 94-63 at home and Nebraska Omaha taking the second 72-69.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Denver and the Colorado Christian Cougars last week was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with an 85-74 victory at home.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard last Tuesday was the absolute smackdown Nebraska Omaha laid on the Midland Lutheran Warriors.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest Monday. If their 7-3 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
The Pioneers are now 9-3 while the Mavericks sit at 4-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver ranks second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 53.20% on the season. Less enviably, Nebraska Omaha has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The Pioneers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nebraska Omaha have won ten out of their last 15 games against Denver.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Nebraska Omaha 72 vs. Denver 69
- Jan 22, 2022 - Denver 94 vs. Nebraska Omaha 63
- Feb 27, 2021 - Nebraska Omaha 80 vs. Denver 76
- Feb 26, 2021 - Nebraska Omaha 80 vs. Denver 76
- Feb 16, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 85 vs. Denver 62
- Jan 18, 2020 - Denver 91 vs. Nebraska Omaha 76
- Mar 02, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 86 vs. Denver 76
- Dec 28, 2018 - Nebraska Omaha 91 vs. Denver 84
- Feb 14, 2018 - Denver 94 vs. Nebraska Omaha 78
- Jan 18, 2018 - Nebraska Omaha 86 vs. Denver 80
- Feb 22, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 84 vs. Denver 83
- Jan 18, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 97 vs. Denver 88
- Mar 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Nebraska Omaha 70
- Feb 06, 2016 - Denver 75 vs. Nebraska Omaha 72
- Jan 21, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 69 vs. Denver 55