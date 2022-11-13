Who's Playing

Idaho @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: Idaho 1-1; Nebraska Omaha 0-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are heading back home. They will take on the Idaho Vandals at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks will be hoping to build upon the 89-80 win they picked up against Idaho when they previously played in December of 2018.

The contest between Nebraska Omaha and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska Omaha falling 75-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Nebraska Omaha were guard Jaeden Marshall (16 points) and forward Marquel Sutton (14 points).

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown Idaho laid on the Walla Walla University Wolves.

Idaho's win lifted them to 1-1 while Nebraska Omaha's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Vandals can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska Omaha won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.