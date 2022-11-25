Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 2-3; Nebraska Omaha 1-4

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will take on the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at 2:30 p.m. ET Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

It looks like Louisiana-Monroe got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 79-58 walloping at the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs' hands on Monday. The Warhawks were surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

As for Nebraska Omaha, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were completely outmatched by the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road and fell 100-64. One thing holding Nebraska Omaha back was the mediocre play of guard Jaeden Marshall, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Louisiana-Monroe is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Louisiana-Monroe at 2-3 and the Mavericks at 1-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warhawks are 44th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.2 on average. Nebraska Omaha has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 350th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warhawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Warhawks slightly, as the game opened with the Warhawks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.