Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 2-3; Nebraska Omaha 1-4

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will square off against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

It looks like Nebraska Omaha got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 100-64 bruising that they suffered against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday. One thing holding the Mavericks back was the mediocre play of guard Jaeden Marshall, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.

As for Louisiana-Monroe, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 79-58 to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Monday. Louisiana-Monroe was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Nebraska Omaha is now 1-4 while Louisiana-Monroe sits at 2-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the 348th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Warhawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 47th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.