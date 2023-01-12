Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: North Dakota 6-11; Nebraska Omaha 6-11

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Fighting Hawks and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET Thursday at Baxter Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Nebraska Omaha winning the first 98-82 at home and North Dakota taking the second 92-85.

North Dakota was just a bucket shy of a win on Saturday and fell 60-59 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Meanwhile, the contest between Nebraska Omaha and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska Omaha falling 80-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

North Dakota is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nebraska Omaha have won seven out of their last nine games against North Dakota.