Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: North Dakota State 7-11; Nebraska Omaha 7-11

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a contest against the North Dakota State Bison since Feb. 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 1:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Mavericks beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 69-63 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State took their game against the Denver Pioneers on Thursday by a conclusive 90-70 score. The oddsmakers were on North Dakota State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Nebraska Omaha came up short against the Bison when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 71-64. Maybe Nebraska Omaha will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Dakota State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.