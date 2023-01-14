Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ Nebraska Omaha
Current Records: North Dakota State 7-11; Nebraska Omaha 7-11
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Dakota State Bison and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 23 of 2019. Nebraska Omaha and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 1:05 p.m. ET Saturday at Baxter Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 victory.
Meanwhile, North Dakota State took their contest against the Denver Pioneers on Thursday by a conclusive 90-70 score. The oddsmakers were on North Dakota State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Nebraska Omaha came up short against the Bison when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 71-64. Maybe Nebraska Omaha will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bison are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
North Dakota State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Feb 03, 2022 - North Dakota State 71 vs. Nebraska Omaha 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - North Dakota State 71 vs. Nebraska Omaha 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - North Dakota State 80 vs. Nebraska Omaha 66
- Jan 08, 2021 - North Dakota State 71 vs. Nebraska Omaha 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - North Dakota State 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 67
- Feb 05, 2020 - North Dakota State 86 vs. Nebraska Omaha 78
- Mar 12, 2019 - North Dakota State 73 vs. Nebraska Omaha 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 58 vs. North Dakota State 50
- Jan 02, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 90 vs. North Dakota State 77
- Feb 24, 2018 - North Dakota State 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 62
- Jan 25, 2018 - North Dakota State 73 vs. Nebraska Omaha 58
- Feb 25, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 96 vs. North Dakota State 92
- Dec 31, 2016 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Nebraska Omaha 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 76 vs. North Dakota State 69
- Jan 07, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 91 vs. North Dakota State 82