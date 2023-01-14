Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: North Dakota State 7-11; Nebraska Omaha 7-11

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Dakota State Bison and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 23 of 2019. Nebraska Omaha and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 1:05 p.m. ET Saturday at Baxter Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 victory.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State took their contest against the Denver Pioneers on Thursday by a conclusive 90-70 score. The oddsmakers were on North Dakota State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Nebraska Omaha came up short against the Bison when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 71-64. Maybe Nebraska Omaha will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Dakota State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.