Who's Playing
South Dakota State @ Nebraska Omaha
Current Records: South Dakota State 16-11; Nebraska Omaha 8-20
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are 4-12 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Mavericks and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena.
Nebraska Omaha bagged an 80-72 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes on Thursday.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Dakota State beat the Denver Pioneers 80-75 on Thursday.
Nebraska Omaha is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Nebraska Omaha to 8-20 and the Jackrabbits to 16-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mavericks and South Dakota State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Jackrabbits are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
South Dakota State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Jan 19, 2023 - South Dakota State 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 61
- Mar 05, 2022 - South Dakota State 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 79
- Feb 12, 2022 - South Dakota State 82 vs. Nebraska Omaha 61
- Jan 13, 2022 - South Dakota State 95 vs. Nebraska Omaha 86
- Mar 06, 2021 - South Dakota State 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 71
- Feb 08, 2020 - South Dakota State 81 vs. Nebraska Omaha 64
- Dec 29, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 81 vs. South Dakota State 78
- Feb 14, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 85 vs. South Dakota State 84
- Jan 26, 2019 - South Dakota State 83 vs. Nebraska Omaha 73
- Jan 30, 2018 - South Dakota State 80 vs. Nebraska Omaha 60
- Jan 06, 2018 - South Dakota State 101 vs. Nebraska Omaha 88
- Mar 07, 2017 - South Dakota State 79 vs. Nebraska Omaha 77
- Jan 28, 2017 - South Dakota State 88 vs. Nebraska Omaha 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 101 vs. South Dakota State 93
- Feb 10, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 96 vs. South Dakota State 92
- Jan 28, 2016 - South Dakota State 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 76