Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: South Dakota State 16-11; Nebraska Omaha 8-20

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are 4-12 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Mavericks and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena.

Nebraska Omaha bagged an 80-72 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes on Thursday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Dakota State beat the Denver Pioneers 80-75 on Thursday.

Nebraska Omaha is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Nebraska Omaha to 8-20 and the Jackrabbits to 16-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mavericks and South Dakota State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.