Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Nebraska

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-5; Nebraska 2-1

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

The Golden Lions came up short against the Cleveland State Vikings on Friday, falling 67-58. Despite the loss, Arkansas-Pine Bluff had strong showings from forward Ismael Plet, who posted a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Shaun Doss, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, Nebraska suffered a grim 70-50 defeat to the St. John's Red Storm on Thursday. Guard Emmanuel Bandoumel wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cornhuskers; Bandoumel played for 27 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.