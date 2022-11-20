Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Nebraska

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-5; Nebraska 2-1

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to Pinnacle Bank Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Neither they nor the Nebraska Cornhuskers could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The Golden Lions came up short against the Cleveland State Vikings this past Friday, falling 67-58. Arkansas-Pine Bluff's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Ismael Plet, who posted a double-double on 12 points and 12 boards, and guard Shaun Doss, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers have to be aching after a bruising 70-50 defeat to the St. John's Red Storm this past Thursday. One thing holding Nebraska back was the mediocre play of guard Emmanuel Bandoumel, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a big 20-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.