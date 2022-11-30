Who's Playing

Boston College @ Nebraska

Current Records: Boston College 5-2; Nebraska 4-3

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the Boston College Eagles at 9:15 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Cornhuskers and the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Nebraska wrapped it up with a 75-58 win. Five players on Nebraska scored in the double digits: forward Derrick Walker (20), guard C.J. Wilcher (13), guard Sam Griesel (13), guard Keisei Tominaga (13), and forward Juwan Gary (10).

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday BC sidestepped the Rhode Island Rams for a 53-49 victory. Guard Jaeden Zackery (16 points) was the top scorer for BC.

Nebraska is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Cornhuskers to 4-3 and the Eagles to 5-2. On Sunday Nebraska relied heavily on Derrick Walker, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 boards. It will be up to Boston College's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cornhuskers, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.