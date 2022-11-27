Who's Playing

Florida State @ Nebraska

Current Records: Florida State 1-6; Nebraska 3-3

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Field House. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Cornhuskers ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Tigers when they played this past Friday, losing 73-61. One thing holding Nebraska back was the mediocre play of forward Juwan Gary, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, FSU came up short against the Stanford Cardinal this past Friday, falling 70-60. Guard Caleb Mills put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Nebraska is expected to win a tight contest. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- they are 1-5, while FSU are 1-6.

The losses put Nebraska at 3-3 and the Seminoles at 1-6. The Cornhuskers are 1-1 after losses this year, FSU 1-4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.