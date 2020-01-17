Nebraska vs. Indiana live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Nebraska vs. Indiana basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Nebraska
Current Records: Indiana 13-4; Nebraska 7-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading back home. They will square off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska and IU are even-steven over their past six head-to-heads (3-3).
The Cornhuskers lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes by a decisive 80-68 margin. A silver lining for Nebraska was the play of G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 15 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, IU came up short against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday, falling 59-50. G Rob Phinisee wasn't much of a difference maker for IU and finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Nebraska and Indiana both have three wins in their last six games.
- Dec 13, 2019 - Indiana 96 vs. Nebraska 90
- Jan 14, 2019 - Nebraska 66 vs. Indiana 51
- Feb 20, 2018 - Nebraska 66 vs. Indiana 57
- Dec 28, 2016 - Nebraska 87 vs. Indiana 83
- Feb 17, 2016 - Indiana 80 vs. Nebraska 64
- Jan 02, 2016 - Indiana 79 vs. Nebraska 69
