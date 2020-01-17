Nebraska vs. Indiana live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Nebraska

Current Records: Indiana 13-4; Nebraska 7-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading back home. They will square off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska and IU are even-steven over their past six head-to-heads (3-3).

The Cornhuskers lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes by a decisive 80-68 margin. A silver lining for Nebraska was the play of G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 15 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, IU came up short against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday, falling 59-50. G Rob Phinisee wasn't much of a difference maker for IU and finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska and Indiana both have three wins in their last six games.