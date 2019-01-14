Nebraska vs. Indiana odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-8 roll

No. 22 Indiana (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) looks to get back on track at home Monday after consecutive conference losses, but the competition won't get much easier against Nebraska (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) in a 6:30 p.m. ET tip at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Nebraska odds, with the total set at 144, up a half-point from the opening line. Both teams could find themselves on the NCAA Tournament bubble come March, and games like these are often the difference. So before locking in any Indiana vs. Nebraska picks of your own, check out the top college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 11 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-8 run on all its top-rated plays. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Indiana vs. Nebraska. We can tell you it is leaning to the over, and it also has a strong pick against the spread that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken Indiana's overall body of work into account. The Hoosiers have piled up several impressive wins over the likes of Marquette, Louisville and Butler.

Indiana's two-game losing streak has come at the hands of Big Ten title contenders Michigan and Maryland, with their other losses this season coming at top-ranked Duke and at Arkansas. Overall, Indiana is 12-0 at Assembly Hall this season.

But the Hoosiers' strong track record at home doesn't guarantee that they will be able to cover the Indiana vs. Nebraska spread.

The Cornhuskers are 2-0 against the spread as road underdogs and have covered four of seven overall in true road games, including a near-upset at Maryland last week in a 74-72 loss that came down to the final possession.

Nebraska's strong defense gives the Cornhuskers a chance in virtually any game. They're giving up just 61.4 points, good for 13th in the nation in scoring defense.

Who wins Nebraska vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong against-the-spread pick, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.