Nebraska vs. Indiana odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 13 predictions from top computer model

The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Assembly Hall. Indiana is 9-1 overall and 8-0 at home, while Nebraska is 4-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Cornhuskers have dominated the series of late, winning and covering in each of the last three head-to-head meetings between these programs. However, new Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg is still implementing his system and the Cornhuskers are now 3-6 against the spread to start the season. Indiana, meanwhile, has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games. The Hoosiers are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. Nebraska odds, while the over-under is set at 148.5.

Things were close when the Hoosiers and Connecticut clashed, but the Hoosiers ultimately edged out the opposition 57-54. It was an enormous defensive struggle that the Hoosiers managed to win largely because they forced the Huskies into 22 turnovers. Nobody scored in double-figures, but Indiana made use of its depth by playing 11 in its rotation and wound up getting 17 points off the bench compared to just five from UConn. Freshman Justin Smith will be a player to watch on Friday as he's averaging 14.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 62.7 percent from the floor.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Nebraska and Creighton on Saturday was not particularly close, with Nebraska falling 95-76. Creighton shot 53 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc, so Nebraska will need to tighten up defensively. The good news is that the Cornhuskers had five players score in double-figures in that game and have four players who have averaged at least 10 points per game so far this season. Senior guard Haanif Cheatham, sophomore guard Cameron Mack, junior guard Dachon Burke and junior guard Jervay Green give Nebraska four competent scoring options on the perimeter and that should make the Cornhuskers tough to defend as Hoiberg continues to teach his offense.

