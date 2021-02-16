A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Maryland Terrapins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Xfinity Center. Maryland is 11-10 overall and 8-5 at home, while Nebraska is 5-12 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Terrapins have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against Nebraska.

The Terrapins are favored by 10-points in the latest Maryland vs. Nebraska odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Maryland picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Maryland vs. Nebraska. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Maryland vs. Nebraska:

Maryland vs. Nebraska spread: Maryland -10

Maryland vs. Nebraska over-under: 135.5 points

Latest Odds: Maryland Terrapins -10 Bet Now

What you need to know about Maryland

The Minnesota Golden Gophers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Terrapins proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland enjoyed a cozy 72-59 win over Minnesota. Maryland got double-digit scores from four players: Aaron Wiggins (17), Darryl Morsell (13), Eric Ayala (12), and Galin Smith (10).

Ayala paces the Terrapins in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per game. The junior guard is knocking down 45.5 percent of his field goal attempts this season. Wiggins is also a major factor in Maryland's offensive game plan, averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

What you need to know about Nebraska

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Cornhuskers finally found some success away from home. They escaped with a win on Sunday against the Penn State Nittany Lions by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61. The top scorers for Nebraska were guard Teddy Allen (14 points) and guard Kobe Webster (13 points).

Allen has been sensational for the Cornhuskers this season, averaging 16.6 points per game. The junior guard ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring. Sophomore Dalano Banton has also been a major factor in Nebraska's offense, averaging 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

How to make Nebraska vs. Maryland picks

The model has simulated Maryland vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the proven computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.