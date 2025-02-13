The Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the No. 25 Maryland Terrapins (18-6, 8-5) on Thursday night. Nebraska suffered a six-game losing streak in January, but it has been able to right the ship this month. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 79-71 win over Ohio State on Sunday, covering the spread as 2.5-point favorites. Maryland has won five of its last six games, including a 90-81 win over Rutgers on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Maryland odds, while the over/under is 147.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Nebraska vs. Maryland spread: Nebraska -1.5

Nebraska vs. Maryland over/under: 147.5 points

Nebraska vs. Maryland money line: Nebraska: -118, Maryland: -102

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska suffered a six-game losing skid in January, putting its NCAA Tournament chances in a bad position. The Cornhuskers have bounced back with an impressive four-game winning streak to get back in the mix for a spot in the Big Dance. Fifth-year guard Brice Williams has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, including a 24-point effort in a win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Williams previously scored a combined 55 points in ranked wins over Illinois and Oregon, earning AP National Player of the Week honors. He leads Nebraska with 19.4 points per game, while senior forward Juwan Gary is averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds. The Cornhuskers are 18-2 in their last 20 home games, and they have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland has won five of its last six games, including road wins against then-No. 17 Illinois and Indiana at the end of January. The Terrapins' lone loss during that six-game stretch came at Ohio State last Thursday, but they were underdogs in that 73-70 setback. They bounced back with a 90-81 win over Rutgers on Sunday, covering the spread as 8.5-point favorites.

Freshman center Derik Queen had a monster performance, finishing with 29 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. He was joined in double figures by sophomore guard Rodney Rice (19), senior guard Selton Miguel (17) and junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14). The Terrapins are 7-1 in their last eight games against the Cornhuskers.

