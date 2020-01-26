Nebraska vs. Michigan: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nebraska vs. Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan @ Nebraska
Current Records: Michigan 11-8; Nebraska 7-13
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 1-5 against the Michigan Wolverines since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Nebraska and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Nebraska and four for Michigan.
The Cornhuskers were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-72 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Nebraska's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Cam Mack, who had 19 points, and guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Michigan needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 64-62 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Zavier Simpson, who had 17 points.
The Cornhuskers are now 7-13 while the Wolverines sit at 11-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cornhuskers have allowed their opponents to shoot 43.40% from the floor on average, which is the 49th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Cornhuskers, the Wolverines enter the game with 46.80% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan have won five out of their last six games against Nebraska.
- Feb 28, 2019 - Michigan 82 vs. Nebraska 53
- Mar 02, 2018 - Michigan 77 vs. Nebraska 58
- Jan 18, 2018 - Nebraska 72 vs. Michigan 52
- Mar 05, 2017 - Michigan 93 vs. Nebraska 57
- Jan 14, 2017 - Michigan 91 vs. Nebraska 85
- Jan 23, 2016 - Michigan 81 vs. Nebraska 68
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MSU vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan State vs. Minnesota game 10,000...
-
Maryland vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Maryland vs. Indiana game 10,000 times.
-
ASU outlasts Arizona in wild finish
A controversial no-call marked the end of a thrilling Pac-12 game between Arizona and Arizona...
-
Winners and losers from Saturday
A spin through Saturday's slate, taking a peek at who won -- and lost -- the day
-
Kentucky holds off Texas Tech in OT
Takeaways to know: Nick Richards might be the SEC's best; TTU could be in danger of missing...
-
Indiana vs. Maryland: pick, odds, TV
The Hoosiers play host to the No. 17 Terrapins against an Indiana team that is 11-1 at home
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home