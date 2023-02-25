Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Nebraska

Current Records: Minnesota 7-19; Nebraska 14-14

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of 2021. The Golden Gophers will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Pinnacle Bank Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Nebraska will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Minnesota and the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Minnesota falling 88-70. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of guard Jaden Henley, who had 14 points.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday the Cornhuskers sidestepped Maryland for a 70-66 win. Nebraska's forward Derrick Walker looked sharp as he had 23 points and six assists along with seven boards and three blocks.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 10-14-2 all in all.

Minnesota is now 7-19 while Nebraska sits at 14-14. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Gophers are 351st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.8 on average. The Cornhuskers have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 47th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nebraska have won seven out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.