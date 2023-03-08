Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Nebraska

Regular Season Records: Minnesota 8-21; Nebraska 16-15

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 8 of 2021. Minnesota and Nebraska are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 8 at United Center in the first round of the Big Ten Tourney. The Cornhuskers will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

Minnesota was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 71-67 to the Wisconsin Badgers. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Minnesota, who has now lost three close ones in a row against Wisconsin. Guard Ta'Lon Cooper wasn't much of a difference maker for the Golden Gophers; Cooper picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-10, 8-point finish.

Speaking of close games: the Iowa Hawkeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Nebraska proved too difficult a challenge. Nebraska came out on top in a nail-biter against Iowa, sneaking past 81-77. Nebraska got double-digit scores from four players: guard Sam Griesel (16), guard Jamarques Lawrence (15), guard C.J. Wilcher (12), and guard Keisei Tominaga (11).

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Minnesota's defeat took them down to 8-21 while Nebraska's win pulled them up to 16-15. If Nebraska want to win Wednesday, they will need to focus on stopping the Golden Gophers' forward Dawson Garcia, who had 19 points, and guard Braeden Carrington, who had 11 points along with eight rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska have won eight out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.