Nebraska vs. Mississippi State: NIT 2018 live stream, TV channel, time, date, odds, picks

Mississippi State hosts Nebraska in a first-round 2018 NIT game featuring two teams still smarting over failing to snag invitations to the NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State is favored by four points, up from the opening line of three. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 142.5.

Viewing information

Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Date: Wednesday, March 14

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds, picks against the spread

Oddsmakers opened this game at Mississippi State -3, reflecting the home-court advantage between two evenly matched squads. In a quirky twist of fate, the two opened their seasons on the very same court nearly five months ago in an exhibition. The Bulldogs won 76-72.

Nebraska coach Tim Miles is still fuming over his team's perceived disrespect, so expect his players to come out fired up against the Bulldogs. The Cornhuskers have played many tough opponents on the road and won't be intimidated.

About No. 4 Mississippi State

Mississippi State finished tied for seventh place in the SEC with a 9-9 conference record and 21-11 overall -- five games better than last season's record. The Bulldogs lost in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament to Tennessee 62-59 and needed a deep run to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs didn't suffer many debilitating bad losses, but didn't rack up any quality wins either. Their only notable non-conference opponent on an otherwise puny schedule was Cincinnati, who they lost to by 15 points. Led by 6-foot-4 guard Quinndary Weatherspoon's 14.8 points a game, Mississippi State is an efficient-shooting squad at 47 percent.

About No. 5 Nebraska

The Cornhuskers were dealt a double blow on Selection Sunday. Not only did they learn they hadn't made the field of 68, but they would be opening the NIT on the road. Despite a 13-5 Big Ten record -- tied for fourth with Michigan -- and a 22-10 overall record, Nebraska learned it would be traveling to Mississippi State for a date with the Bulldogs. It's the first time ever that a Big Ten team racked up that many conference wins and failed to get into the big dance. The Cornhuskers' résumé had brutal early-season blemishes that were hard to gloss over, including a nine-point loss to Central Florida and a brutal 23-point shellacking at the hands of St. John's. Keep an eye on junior guard James Palmer, who leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per contest.