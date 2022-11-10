Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ Nebraska
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 0-1; Nebraska 1-0
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will play host again and welcome the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks to Pinnacle Bank Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Nebraska didn't have too much trouble with the Maine Black Bears at home on Monday as they won 79-66. Sam Griesel was the offensive standout of the game for the Cornhuskers, picking up 22 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Nebraska Omaha on Monday, and boy were they were right. Their painful 89-64 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks might stick with them for a while. Frankie Fidler wasn't much of a difference maker for the Mavericks; Fidler finished with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Nebraska's win lifted them to 1-0 while Nebraska Omaha's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Cornhuskers can repeat their recent success or if Nebraska Omaha bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: BTN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.