Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Nebraska

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 0-1; Nebraska 1-0

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will play host again and welcome the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks to Pinnacle Bank Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Nebraska didn't have too much trouble with the Maine Black Bears at home on Monday as they won 79-66. Sam Griesel was the offensive standout of the game for the Cornhuskers, picking up 22 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Nebraska Omaha on Monday, and boy were they were right. Their painful 89-64 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks might stick with them for a while. Frankie Fidler wasn't much of a difference maker for the Mavericks; Fidler finished with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Nebraska's win lifted them to 1-0 while Nebraska Omaha's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Cornhuskers can repeat their recent success or if Nebraska Omaha bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.