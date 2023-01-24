Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Nebraska

Current Records: Northwestern 12-5; Nebraska 10-10

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats are 10-2 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Northwestern and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Nebraska last season (77-65 and 71-69) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Northwestern came up short against the Michigan Wolverines last week, falling 85-78. A silver lining for Northwestern was the play of forward Robbie Beran, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers ended up a good deal behind the Penn State Nittany Lions when they played this past Saturday, losing 76-65. Despite the defeat, Nebraska had strong showings from forward Derrick Walker, who had 20 points and six assists along with six rebounds, and guard Sam Griesel, who had 11 points in addition to five steals and five boards.

The losses put the Wildcats at 12-5 and Nebraska at 10-10. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northwestern has only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Nebraska has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 33rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northwestern have won ten out of their last 12 games against Nebraska.